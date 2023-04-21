Home / India News / 7 LeT terrorists used rocket-propelled grenades on army soldiers in Poonch

7 LeT terrorists used rocket-propelled grenades on army soldiers in Poonch

ByShishir Gupta
Apr 21, 2023 11:26 AM IST

The jihadists were hiding in the jungles of the Poonch area and waiting for an ambush on a convoy.

Prime facie investigation into the Poonch terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday that led to the death of five Rashtriya Rifles jawans and left one injured revealed that the role of no less than seven Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group. This is the fourth incident involving Indian Army casualties in the Poonch-Rajouri area.

Armed security personnel walk at a site of an attack inspecting charred army vehicle after terrorists opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in Poonch.(REUTERS)
Armed security personnel walk at a site of an attack inspecting charred army vehicle after terrorists opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in Poonch.(REUTERS)

The area where the incident took place is 7 km from Bhimber Gali in the Line of Control (LoC), and a thickly-forested within the Indian side of the LoC. There were intelligent inputs to confirm the presence of Pakistan-based terrorists in the area. The jihadists were hiding in the jungles and waiting for an ambush on a convoy.

According to inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists used rocket-propelled grenades and assault rifles against the RR jawans travelling in the truck.

It's still not clear whether the truck got fire through the direct RPG hit or was set on fire by terrorists after the gunning down the Indian troopers.

While Nagrota-based 16 Core has launched a massive manhunt for the terrorists in the sector, the incident has direct links to Pakistan's opposition to the G20 event in Srinagar in May. Over the past month, the Pakistan government has asked G20 members, particularly its 'iron-brother' China, to boycott the event.

“The incident has been deliberately planned by the Pakistani-deep state to instigate violence in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. and deliberately spread fear among the delegate attending the G20 event,” said a senior J&K official.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Topics
poonch jammu and kashmir lashkar-e-toiba rashtriya rifles + 2 more
poonch jammu and kashmir lashkar-e-toiba rashtriya rifles + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out