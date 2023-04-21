Army releases names of soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack

The Indian Army has released the names of five soldiers killed in a terrorist attack on a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday. The deceased soldiers are havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and sepoy Sewak Singh, the Army's 16 Corps based in Nagrota said. The victims were attached with the army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area.

"The Whitenight corps stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," it said on Twitter.

The incident took place after the vehicle they were travelling in was fired upon by terrorists in the Rajouri sector in Jammu leading to the death of five soldiers, and injuring another. Operations were launched to trace the perpetrators, but so far there was no clarity yet on the attackers.

The unidentified attackers took advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area, the Army had said in a statement, adding that the army truck caught fire due to a likely grenade attack.

Tributes poured in from the political fraternity, with many expressing shock over the incident. National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Terrible news of a terror attack in Poonch that claimed the lives of 5 army jawans in the line of duty. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack & send my condolences to the loved ones of those killed today. May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock over the death of the soldiers and called for the strongest punishment for those "behind this cowardly attack."

The injured soldier is receiving treatment at the Army Hospital in Rajouri.



