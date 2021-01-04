e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 77% Indian adults lost income due to Covid-19 pandemic: Survey

77% Indian adults lost income due to Covid-19 pandemic: Survey

In November 2020, Lotto247.com conducted a survey to understand the financial impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on its Indian market. Over 1,700 adults participated in the survey.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Maharashtra
The survey found that 77% of economically active adults in India had lost income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The survey found that 77% of economically active adults in India had lost income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.(Bloomberg (Representative Image))
         

2020 has been a challenging year that no one could have predicted would turn out in the manner in which it did. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves globally, and its impact extended beyond an international health crisis.

The economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, in India, led to the reduction in economic activities, subsequently forcing businesses to scale or shut down their operations. It resulted in many families being affected due to the sharp increase in unemployment.

In November 2020, Lotto247.com conducted a survey to understand the financial impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on its Indian market. Over 1,700 adults participated in the survey.

The survey found that 77% of economically active adults in India had lost income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the findings, the most affected age group were adults in their 40’s. Over 80% of adults in the 40’s lost income as a result of the pandemic. Adults in their 50’s, compared to those in their 40’s, were less affected. However, 73% of them still lost income. Those aged 70 and older were the least affected age group. Only 30% of them lost income due to the pandemic.

Men were impacted more than women, according to the survey results. Just under 78% of men reported having lost income, while 67% of women lost income.

The survey also revealed adults who were divorced were greatly affected, with 87.5% of them losing income. While those in a relationship, but not married, were less affected as only 59% of them lost income.

tags
top news
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In