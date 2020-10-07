e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 8 injured in major fire at IOC petrol pump in Odisha

8 injured in major fire at IOC petrol pump in Odisha

Two of the injured are critical and have been shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack, said L D Sahu, director of Capital Hospital, where the rest are being treated.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:54 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bhubaneswar
Three fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames
Three fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames(ANI Photo)
         

Eight people were injured in a major fire that broke out at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, police said.

Two of the injured are critical and have been shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack, said L D Sahu, director of Capital Hospital, where the rest are being treated.

“Our priority is to ensure that the fire does not spread to the two other tanks containing petrol and diesel,” Commissioner of Police S S Sarangi said.

Three fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, Sarangi said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In