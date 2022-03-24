80-yr-old woman ‘told to strip at Guwahati airport’. CISF suspends personnel

KOHIMA/GUWAHATI: An 80-year-old woman with disability from Nagaland travelling to Delhi with her granddaughter was allegedly made to strip by security officials at Guwahati airport on Thursday. Her daughter, Dolly Kikon, a noted anthropologist based in Australia, said on Twitter that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel insisted that she pull down her undergarment to show proof of her titanium hip implant.

As Dolly Kikon’s string of tweets on the incident sparked outrage, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded to her, promising to look into the incident.

The CISF later tweeted that the security and dignity of passengers had to go hand in hand. The force, which is entrusted with the security of major airports, also announced that the official concerned has been suspended.

“CISF has already started enquiry in connection with the unfortunate incident at Guwahati airport. The concerned personnel has been suspended. DIG CISF has spoken with the passenger,” CISF’s official handle said in a tweet.

The CISF action was in contrast to the stand articulated by the force when HT initially spoke to a senior official in Guwahati. The official said the physical checking of the passenger was done as per security protocol.

“As per security procedures and checking guidelines issued by the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA), physical checking is done including that of persons with disability as a last resort if the personnel on duty are not satisfied,” said the senior official on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

This is not the first time that CISF has been criticised for its execution of the security protocol. In November 2021 after an incident involving actor and dancer Sudha Chandran, the CISF brass held an interactive session with NGOs to overcome issues faced by specially-abled flyers at the airport.

Dolly Kikon, who had tweeted about Thursday’s incident, thanked CISF officials for their outreach but stressed that “more sensitization on disability, race and care for senior citizens (is) needed”.

“This is a question about how senior citizens and people with disability are treated,” Dolly Kikon told HT. “My mother is a strong, independent and jovial person. But the incident has left her traumatised and she was in tears. We have no issues with security protocols, but while following them basic courtesies and the dignity of passengers shouldn’t be compromised,” she said.

In her tweets several hours earlier, she had underlined more than one issue in the conduct of CISF officials, who she said, was also harassing her niece.

“My 80-year-old disabled mom was made to strip at the CISF security check at Guwahati airport. The security personnel wanted “proof” of her titanium hip implant and forced her to undress. Is that how we treat seniors”, Dolly Kikon tweeted.

“Someone please help! The CISF security personnel team at Guwahati airport are harassing my niece who is taking care of my mother. They have taken away the complaint form she has written. They DID not allow her to take a screenshot saying it’s not “allowed”. My mom is distressed,” Dolly Kikon’s Twitter thread continued, indicating that the security personnel also harassed the granddaughter who tried to file a complaint against them.

As other people on Twitter expressed outrage at the CISF’s conduct, the official handle of Guwahati International Airport apologised to Dolly Kikon, “Dear Ma’am, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to your mother. We take your feedback seriously.”

The CISF official at Guwahati cited earlier said they had started an inquiry after Dolly Kikon’s tweets. “This will also help us conduct all security procedures without causing discomfort to passengers,” he added.

Diethono Nakhro, Nagaland state commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) told HT that most security personnel on the ground do not even have a basic understanding of dealing with disabled travellers in a respectful and dignified manner.

“Atrocious and unacceptable. And this is happening despite clear screening guidelines as well as the m​any consultations that CISF authorities have had with organisations of disabled people and other NGOs. Why are personnel on the ground not being sensitised and trained properly? Once an incident gets highlighted we get a lip service apology and then it happens again. Enough is enough, strong action needs to be taken,” she said.

Later in a statement, the Adani Group which handles operations at Guwahati airport, issued a statement on the incident. “A lady passenger with reduced mobility, aged about 80 years travelling from Guwahati to Delhi while going through pre embarkation security check, she had to undergo mandatory security screening procedure as she had a metal plate placed in her hipbone. The procedure made the passenger uncomfortable and she lodged a complaint with CISF. Her daughter tweeted the incident in social media. Later on, the complainant visited airport and discussed it with DC, CISF and Chief Airport Officer. In a later tweet the complainant thanked airport for giving the assurances to look into the matter. At Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoi International Airport we place the safety and security of all our passengers as the topmost priority with utmost care and empathy,” the group said.

