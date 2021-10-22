Sudha Chandran says airport officials ask her ‘to remove artificial limb’, appeals to PM for a senior citizen's card

Actor Sudha Chandran has revealed that she is asked to remove her artificial limb each time she is on a professional trip and reaches an airport. She also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue senior citizen cards for better experience.

The 56-year-old actor shared her ordeal in a video on Instagram. She says in the video, “Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudha Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me.”

After introducing herself as an actor and dancer, who made India proud by performing with artificial limbs, Sudha Chandran said in the video that each time she travels, she requests the CISF officials at airports to conduct an ETD (Explosive trace detector) but they ask her to “remove her artificial limb”.

Sudha Chandran added, “But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizens."

Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram, “Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches te state Nd central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action ..”

Actor Karanvir Bohra also reposted the video And wrote, ‘I totally agree with you #sudhaji there should be a facility made for such situations, in compete with you on this’. Sudhaa even thanked the TV actor for his support. The renowned dancer also said that she is overwhelmed and glad after receiving support from people since she believes that this is a community fight and not an individual one.