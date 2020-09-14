e-paper
A look at some of the key bills to be introduced on first day of the Parliament’s monsoon session

The government has several bills to be laid on the table during the business hours. Here is a look at some of the key bills that will be tabled by the Centre in Parliament today.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 09:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Parliament’s Monsoon Session will be conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Parliament’s Monsoon Session will be conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The much-awaited monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Opposition aims to target the government over several issues like the standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), GDP contraction, alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic and three ordinances that have angered the farmers in Haryana and Punjab.

The government has several bills to be laid on the table during the business hours. Here is a look at some of the key bills that will be tabled by the Centre in Parliament today.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will introduce The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 related to surrogacy laws. It is intended to regulate, “ the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse,safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services”, according to the List of Business document uploaded by the Lok Sabha website.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 which will aim to “ensure financial stability and promote competitiveness in Indian financial markets by providing enforceability of bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts.”

Union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare and minister for rural development Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce the bills - The Farmers’

Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 are aimed to ensure to “provide for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter-State and intra-State trade and commerce of farmers’ produce outside physical premises of markets or deemed markets notified under various State agricultural produce market legislations; to provide a facilitative framework for electronic trading”

He will also introduce the and The Farmers(Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 which aims to “provide for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services and sale of future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner.”

