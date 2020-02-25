e-paper
AAP leaders camp outside LG’s residence to discuss law and order in NE Delhi

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 05:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Rai said situation has become tense in his constituency Babarpur and alleged that there is no police deployment.(Photo: Twitter/ AapKaGopalRai)
         

Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs camped outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence late Monday night to discuss with him the law and order situation in parts of northeast Delhi.

Rai said situation has become tense in his constituency Babarpur and alleged that there is no police deployment.

“I have reached the LG House to discuss deteriorating law and order situation. People indulged in violence are firing,” Rai said in a video posted on Twitter.

Later, several AAP MLAs, including Dilip Pandey, Sanjeev Jha, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, camped outside the Lieutenant Governor House and have been waiting to meet Baijal.

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

