e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam

AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam

AAP has accused the north MCD of misappropriation of funds to the tune of more than Rs 2,400 crore and said that the Delhi government had initiated a probe into it.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 14:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP leader Atishi Marlena
AAP leader Atishi Marlena(Screengrab)
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced it will stage a sit-in against the alleged misappropriation of funds of more than Rs 2,400 crore in the north Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The sit-in will be staged in front of the homes of Union home minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, until the Centre gives nod to an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged MCD scam.

“North MCD waived off Rs 2,500 crore rent dues of South MCD, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer. Who is responsible for this corruption? Tomorrow, we’ll go and meet Union home minister and LG at 11 am. We will sit there till they give consent for CBI enquiry,” AAP lawmaker Atishi Marlena said in a press conference today.

AAP has accused the north MCD of misappropriation of funds to the tune of more than Rs 2,400 crore and said that the Delhi government had initiated a probe into it. Describing the allegations as “politically biased”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which rules all three municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) — has denied the allegations.

The allegations comes at a time when mayors of the three civic bodies have been protesting outside the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding disbursement of funds which they claim the Delhi government owes the civic bodies.

All the three municipal corporations are facing a crippling financial crunch with North corporation and the East civic body not being able to pay regular salaries to their staff. This has led to protests by municipal, engineers, doctors and other staff.

tags
top news
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
‘Shakti act’: Maharashtra’s new bill on sexual crimes to have death penalty, hefty fines
‘Shakti act’: Maharashtra’s new bill on sexual crimes to have death penalty, hefty fines
Only officer to serve in Army, Navy, Airforce, turns 100
Only officer to serve in Army, Navy, Airforce, turns 100
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In