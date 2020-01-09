26-yr-old man abducts 17-yr-old girl, stabs her to death for rejecting marriage proposal

india

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 03:11 IST

A 26-year old man allegedly stabbed to death a 17-year-old girl, who had gone missing from here, for rejecting his marriage proposal and dumped her body at a tea plantation in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Zafar Shah, who works in an automobile service centre, was arrested, police said.

The case came to light on Tuesday evening after the victim’s father approached the police saying she did not return from the school. He reportedly told them about Shah, who had made many advances towards her in the past.

Police immediately checked Shah’s phone location and found that he was in Tamil Nadu’s Valparai and alerted their counterparts there. During checking, Shah’s vehicle was spotted but the girl was not there, the police said. While questioning, Shah reportedly told the TN police that after murdering her, he dumped her body in a secluded place. Police said the body bore many stab wounds and they did not rule out sexual assault.

A police team from Kerala left for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening to bring back the body and accused. Police said more details will be ascertained only after post-mortem examination