ABVP finds new president in Chhaganbhai Patel; Nidhi Tripathi re-elected general secretary

The two were elected for the year 2020-21 and will assume charge at the 66th ABVP conference to be held in Nagpur on December 25-26

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 09:06 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi.(Sonu Mehta/HT file)
         

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has elected Chhaganbhai Patel as its president and Nidhi Tripathi has been re-elected as its general secretary.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ABVP said the two were elected for the year 2020-21. Both of them will assume charge at the 66th ABVP conference to be held in Nagpur on December 25-26, it added.

According to the statement, Patel hails from Mehsana district of Gujarat and holds a PhD in pharmacy. Presently, he is working as the principal of Sarvajanik Pharmacy College in Mehsana. As per the statement, he has published over 170 national level research papers and guided more than 23 scholars in research.

Tripathi hails from Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. She did her BA from Allahabad University and MA and MPhil from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi from where she is pursuing her PhD as well, the statement said.

As a researcher in Sanskrit literature,Tripathi has presented papers in various national and international conferences, the statement said.

