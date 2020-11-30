e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Active Covid-19 cases increase in Maharashtra, inches closer to 1 lakh mark after dip last month

Active Covid-19 cases increase in Maharashtra, inches closer to 1 lakh mark after dip last month

Two weeks after Diwali (November 15) the state is yet to see any significant increase in Covid-19 cases. There was a fear among state health department officials that the viral infection could see a surge after Diwali as large crowds were seen during the festive season.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:11 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A health worker, wearing a PPE kit collects a sample for a coronavirus test at a market in Mumbai.
A health worker, wearing a PPE kit collects a sample for a coronavirus test at a market in Mumbai.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are on the rise again with cases crossing the 90,000 mark on Sunday. The state’s active cases had dipped to 78,272 earlier this month. There are now 90,997 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Pune district continues to have the highest active cases with 19,658 cases, followed by Thane district and Mumbai with 16338 and 15610 active Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra added 5,544 fresh cases on Sunday which took the tally to 1,820,059. The state also reported 85 deaths on Sunday, taking the toll past 47,000 to 47,071, at a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.59%. Of the 85 fatalities, 39 were in the past 48 hours, 25 in the past week and 21 before that, the state health department stated.

The state is expected to increase testing in the coming month to pick up any increase in spread of infection. The government is identifying ‘superspreaders’ in the population, or people who have maximum social contact in the community, and is testing such people on priority. These include bus conductors, street vendors, milkman etc who are likely to come in contact with 10-15 people daily due to the nature of their work.

Two weeks after Diwali (November 15) the state is yet to see any significant increase in Covid-19 cases. There was a fear among state health department officials that the viral infection could see a surge after Diwali as large crowds were seen during the festive season.

“There is no significant rise in cases yet, but we are ramping up testing. The district authorities have been directed to increase contact tracing as well,” health department officials said.

tags
top news
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In