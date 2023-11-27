Adani Group denies link with Uttarakhand tunnel construction firm. Read full statement

The Adani Group on Monday clarified it is not involved in the construction of the collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for 16 days. Rescue personnel work at the collapsed under construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state, on November 27, 2023. (AFP)

“It has come to our notice that some elements are making nefarious attempts to link us to the unfortunate collapse of a tunnel in Uttarakhand. We strongly condemn these attempts and those behind them,” Adani spokesperson said in a statement.

The Adani Group said any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel's construction.

A portion of tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot under 880-km Char Dham project caved in on November 12, trapping 41 workers.

The Navayuga Engineering Company Limited is overseeing tunnel’s construction work. Adani Group said it does not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel's construction.

To expedite the rescue of the 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced the initiation of manual horizontal digging alongside the ongoing top-down drilling.

The decision to resort to manual drilling was taken when the auger drill encountered obstacles, getting entangled in debris.

Currently, the focus is on vertical and manual horizontal drilling methods, with other plans, such as horizontal drilling from the Barkot end of the tunnel, in progress.