Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Vertical drilling underway, 86 metres left to rescue 41 workers

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse live updates: The vertical drilling to rescue the 41 trapped workers in the collapsed section of the Uttarkashi tunnel is currently underway, with the agencies exploring multiple plans on the 16th day of the operations.
The vertical drilling of the hill in Silkyara commenced on Sunday afternoon, with around 110 meters of the hill to be dug out for the rescue of the trapped workers. In a fast-paced operation, the machine has already drilled 20 meters of the hill, with around 86 meters still left.
The vertical drilling machine was brought in after the American auger was unsuccessful in the horizontal drilling of the tunnel, and eventually got stuck in the metal grinder in the middle of the operation. Here are the top points from the rescue mission.
- In the first 12 hours of the rescue mission, the vertical drilling machine has already drilled 20 meters into the ground, making the operation fast-paced.
- The vertical drilling machine is making fast progress from the top of the hill, while the plasma machine flown in from Hyderabad is cutting out the auger machine from the pipe on the side of the tunnel.
- The trapped men are being provided fresh cooked food, water and medical supplies through a small 6-inch tunnel inserted into the rubble.
- The 41 trapped workers, once the vertical drilling is complete, will be airlifted out of the collapsed tunnel using a chopper and a harness rope.
- It is expected that the rescue operations will take another 24 hours, with the final phase of the mission currently in motion.
- Nov 27, 2023 08:48 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: What next in rescue ops
It is expected that the vertical drilling will be complete in the next 12-24 hours, with the workers likely to be airlifted out of a steel pipe. They will be rushed to a nearby medical facility with a team of doctors on standby.Nov 27, 2023 08:35 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: What if drilling fails?
In the 6 plans mapped out by the agencies on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue mission, it has been stated that if vertical drilling fails, they will resort to sideways drilling or drift technology to get the workers out.Nov 27, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Indian Army joins ops
The Indian Army has joined the rescue operations for the Uttarakhand tunnel mishap, with the officers set to manually drill out the pieces of the American auger from the rubble.Nov 27, 2023 07:57 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Manual digging last resort
As a last resort, the rescue workers will likely commence the manual drilling of the tunnel the remove the pieces of the broken drill from the rubble.Nov 27, 2023 07:38 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Only 86m left
With just 86 meters of vertical drilling left, it is likely that the rescue operations will be over by tomorrow morning. After digging through the tunnel, rescuers will be airlifting the trapped workers out.Nov 27, 2023 07:25 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Fast paced vertical drilling
On Day 1 of vertical drilling, the machine has already dug through 20 metres of rubble, with just about 86 m left for the machine to drill through for the rescue of the trapped workers.
