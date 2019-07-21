Branded ‘witches’, 4 tribals lynched to death in Jharkhand’s Gumla

Four elderly tribal people, including two women, all above 60 years of age, were dragged out of their houses and beaten to death with sticks and sharp weapons by enraged villagers who suspected them of being ‘witches’ in Jharkhand’s Gumla village, around 110-km west of capital Ranchi, in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Suna Oraon, 65, Phagni Devi,60, Chapa Bhagat, 65, and Piri Devi, 62, who was Chapa’s wife. The incident took place around 3 am on Sunday at Siskari village under Sisai police station where 90% of the population are tribals.

“Prima-facie, it seems to be a case of witch-hunt. During interrogation, villagers and family members admitted that all four elderly persons were involved in occultism. Besides, the evidence we collected from the place of occurrence also indicates that it is a case of witchcraft,” Gumla Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said.

According to the information police gathered from the villagers, about a dozen people forcibly entered the houses of three families in the village and dragged them out near the village Anganwadi Centre, where they were beaten brutally with sticks and sharp weapons.

Interestingly, neither villagers nor the family members of the deceased informed the police about the incident.

“We received information about the incident at around 4.30 am. A team immediately rushed to the spot,” Jha said.

However, nobody in the village was ready to cooperate in the investigation. The villagers are refraining from speaking about the perpetrators of the crime, police said.

Jha said, “We are suspecting that some village people are involved in the crime. Anything concrete could be said in this regard only after completion of the investigation.”

Villagers said all four people were poverty-stricken. Chapa Bhagat and his wife Piri Devi earned their livelihood by selling potatoes in the local market, while Suna Oraon was engaged in farming. Phagni Devi used to stay at home. However, all four of them were involved in occultism, villagers said.

Jharkhand is one of the worst affected states in connection with this social evil. An analysis of the NCRB data since 2001 for Jharkhand, shows a total of 523 women lynched after being branding as witches till 2016. The state had the most witch-hunting murders in 2013, when 54 people were killed.

The tribal state topped the chart of witch-hunting murders in the country with 27 women lynched after being accused of witchcraft in 2016, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This was followed by Odisha, with 24 witch-hunting murders.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 17:11 IST