After IAF air strikes across LoC, India briefs envoys of 12 nations

Hours after the Indian Air Force India carried out a strike at a Jaish-e-Muhammed terror camp across Line of Control, New Delhi launched a global outreach briefing envoys of 12 countries.

News agency ANI reported that foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale briefed the diplomats from the USA, UK, Russia, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey and six ASEAN nations.

Indian forces carried out a strike at the biggest camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot early on Monday morning. The IAF dropped 1,000 pound bombs in the terror campt at thickly-forested hilltop eliminating a large number of terrorists.

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said the strikes was carried out on the basis of credible intelligence and designed to target the Jaish camp without any civilian casualties.

The strike on terror camp comes 12 days after the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans after a Jaish terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14.

Gokhale told the media the “intelligence-led operation” on the Pakistan-based terror group’s biggest training camp in Balakot became “absolutely necessary” as it was planning more suicide attacks in India.

Pakistan’s national security committee on Tuesday condemned the Indian Air Force’s strikes at a Jaish-e-Muhammed terror camp across the Line of Control. The national security committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Pakistan “shall respond at the time and place of its choosing”.

Pakistan Prime Minister chaired a special meeting of the National Security Committee at his office after the air strikes. Imran Khan directed the armed forces and the people of Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities.

A statement said Imran Khan has decided to engage with global leadership “expose irresponsible Indian policy” in the region. The meeting at Khan’s office was attended by ministers of foreign affairs, defence, finance, chairman of joint chiefs of staff and other senior officials.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 19:39 IST