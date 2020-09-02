e-paper
Home / India News / After killing of DYFI activists, 140 Kerala Congress offices vandalised in 2 days

After killing of DYFI activists, 140 Kerala Congress offices vandalised in 2 days

Former Youth Congress state general secretary and PCC member G Leena and her minor son received minor injuries after an alleged group of CPI (M) workers attacked her house on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Wednesday.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
At least two dozen party workers were injured in the attack and even busts of Mahatma Gandhi and other Congress leaders were vandalized, Congress party workers said.
At least two dozen party workers were injured in the attack and even busts of Mahatma Gandhi and other Congress leaders were vandalized, Congress party workers said.(HT PHOTO.)
         

After the murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists, Kerala has been witnessing a series of violent incidents in the last two days. State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran said at least 140 party offices and memorials were vandalised and he asked the CPI (M) leadership to restrain its workers.

Former Youth Congress state general secretary and PCC member G Leena and her minor son received minor injuries after an alleged group of CPI (M) workers attacked her house on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Wednesday. Later, former chief minister Oommen Chandy and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visited her house.

Tension gripped many parts of the state after the murder of two DFYI activists, Midhilaj (30) and Mohammad Haq (28), on Sunday. While the Congress disowned the murder saying it was part of a gang rivalry between two groups the ruling CPI (M) insisted that it was a political murder. But later the Congress released CCTV visuals which showed the deceased also carried lethal weapons and resisted the attack which continued for 15 minutes.

“The state is witnessing government-sponsored violence. Police remain, mute spectators, while CPI (M) workers target Congress offices. More than 140 party offices were vandalized,” said PCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran. He reiterated the youngsters were killed in a gang rivalry and the CPI(M) conveniently put the blame on the party to distract attention from the gold smuggling case and other ‘corrupt’ deals.

He said at least two dozen party workers were injured in the attack and even busts of Mahatma Gandhi and other Congress leaders were vandalised.

However, the CPI (M) said it was a well-planned and executed murder and many leaders including Attingal MP Adoor Prakash knew about it. “Adoor Prakash has a role in the double murder. We have information that some assailants called him after the murder,” said state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

