e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After meeting with PM, video conference with Sonia Gandhi on Mamata Banerjee’s sked

After meeting with PM, video conference with Sonia Gandhi on Mamata Banerjee’s sked

After the meeting with Modi, Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to return to the state secretariat, where she is scheduled to attend a videoconference of opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the government’s Covid-19 management and the plight of the migrant workers.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 13:32 IST
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PM Modi attends a review meeting on cyclone Amphan with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, May 22, 2020.
PM Modi attends a review meeting on cyclone Amphan with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, May 22, 2020.(ANI / Twitter)
         

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his aerial survey of the areas affected by cyclone Amphan in the state. Eighty people have died due to the impact of the cyclone in the state, she said.

In the afternoon, CM Banerjee is scheduled to attend a videoconference of opposition leaders called by Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

According to a senior official of the state government, the chief minister and the Prime Minister surveyed two of the two worst-affected districts - North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas - following which both of them attended an administrative meeting at Basirhat, a subdivision in North 24-Parganas district that has been ravaged by the cyclone and large parts of which remain cut-off from the rest of the state due to fallen trees, electric poles and electric and mobile towers.

After the meeting with PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to return to the state secretariat, where she is scheduled to attend a videoconference of opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the government’s Covid-19 management and the plight of the migrant workers.

Earlierr, receiving the Prime Minister at Kolkata airport on Friday morning, the Bengal CM asked the PM to declare cyclone Amphan as a national disaster, a demand that the Congress and Left Parties in the state have also made.

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee had said that the cyclone has come as a double whammy in the middle of the Covid-19 lockdown and the state would need Centre’s help for relief and reconstruction.

Making the demand, Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Surya Kanta Mishra said, “Funds should start reaching the state immediately.”

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In