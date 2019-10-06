e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

After NC delegation meets Abdullahs, 10-member PDP team to meet Mehbooba Mufti

The Adbullahs and Mufti have been kept under house arrest since the Centre’s August 5 move on Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (ANI photo)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (ANI photo)
         

After a National Conference delegation met the Abdullahs on Sunday, a 10-member Peoples Democratic Party team will meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Monday, reported ANI.

The Adbullahs and Mufti have been kept under house arrest since the Centre’s August 5 move on Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre, through a Presidential order, scrapped Article 370, which provided for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The state has been under security lockdown since August 5 and leaders from Delhi are not allowed to visit the leaders in J&K.

A night before the Centre was to bring in its bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, security forces occupied civilian installations and police stations were put in “standby mode” in Kashmir Valley. The police enforced Section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) in Srinagar district.

Late on the night of August 4, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest.

On August 21, the Mufti family sent a letter to the local police asking for a meeting between Mehbooba Mufti and her aging mother Gulshan Mufti, but was not granted permission.

“We wrote a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Police asking for a short meeting. We even said ‘you can frisk her’. It has been 21 days and we have no word on the arrested leaders. Why are mothers and daughters not being allowed to meet? How will that impact the ground situation,” Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija Mufti told HT in a phone conversation.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has restored several landlines but not those installed at political homes.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 16:49 IST

