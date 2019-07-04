Akash Vijayvargiya, who hit officer with cricket bat, issued notice by BJP

BJP lawmaker Akash Vijayvargiya has been issued show cause notice by the Bharatiya Janata Party asking him to explain why he thrashed beat a civic officer with a cricket bat in Indore, news agency ANI said.

The BJP notice to the Indore legislator for his action last month comes soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi signaled his strong disapproval of the legislator’s conduct. Without naming Akash, PM Modi told a meeting of BJP MPs on Tuesday that action should be taken against party leaders who behave like this, no matter whose son he is.

“I don’t even mind losing one MLA… I am giving sweat and blood to the party,” an MP who attended the meet quoted PM Modi as saying. Akash Vijayvargiya is son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya who is credited with the party’s impressive performance in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal.

Also Watch | Kailash Vijayvargiya defends son accused of thrashing civic official

In a video that went viral on June 26, Akash was seen hitting an Indore Municipal Corporation official leading a team to demolish the house of a BJP worker. The police in Congress-ruled MP arrested him the same day but he walked out on bail on June 30 to a huge welcome, at which one man was seen firing in the air.

PM Modi had frowned at the huge welcome that the legislator was extended by BJP workers and suggested that they should be identified and booted out of the party. “What valour did the person in the video [Akash Vijayvargia] show to deserve such a great welcome from party workers?” PM Modi had said, according to an MP present at the meeting.

A BJP leader said party would wait to hear Akash’s explanation before rushing to take disciplinary action against him.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 17:16 IST