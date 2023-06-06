Afternoon brief: BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles soldiers injured in Manipur, and all the latest news

1 BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles soldiers injured in firing by militants A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed in action during an encounter with a group of insurgents in violence-hit Manipur on the intervening night of June 5-6. Two Assam Rifles personnel were also injured in the firing that occurred in Manipur's Serou, army officials said. Read here (Representative Image)

‘No surprises’: Pat Cummins all but confirms Australia's XI for WTC final vs India, David Warner, Scott Boland to play

Australia captain Pat Cummins all but confirmed their XI for the World Test Championship final against India starting Wednesday at The Oval, in England. There were mainly two spots up for debate in the Australian XI. Cummins put one of them to rest with absolute certainty by confirming that Scott Boland will feature as the third seamer in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood. Boland was fighting a race with Michael Neser, who was named as Hazlewood's replacement in the squad but the Australian think tank has decided to go with the Victorian quick. Read more

WWDC 2023: Apple unveils health features for iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10. What are these?

On day 1 of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled a host of new products and features, including health-related ones for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10, with a special emphasis on mental health. Read in detail

Alia Bhatt's remark on gender equality leaves Reddit confused: ‘She's just talking gibberish’

Actor Alia Bhatt's comment on gender equality has left a section of the people on Reddit confused. A Reddit user shared a clip of Alia, speaking for Gucci recently, on the platform. Many people were left asking what was Alia 'even saying'. Read more

Can you see more than four numbers in this viral brain teaser?

Brain teasers not only entertain us but also offer a sense of accomplishment when we successfully unravel their hidden solutions. This is probably why social media is filled with several brain teaser posts that baffle people. Amid the many shares, one such post has grabbed the attention of puzzle lovers. The challenge is simple. It asks users to determine how many numbers can be identified within a given set of numbers. The text overlay on the picture reads, “Double tap if you see more than 4 numbers,” hinting that there are more than four numbers in this brain teaser. Read more

