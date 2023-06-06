Alia Bhatt's remark on gender equality leaves Reddit confused: ‘She's just talking gibberish’

Actor Alia Bhatt's comment on gender equality has left a section of the people on Reddit confused. A Reddit user shared a clip of Alia, speaking for Gucci recently, on the platform. Many people were left asking what was Alia 'even saying'. (Also Read | Reddit digs out video of Alia Bhatt 'lying' about destination weddings and Neetu exposing her plans to marry in Africa) Alia Bhatt was recently announced as the first Indian global ambassador of Gucci.

Alia's comment on gender equality

In the clip, Alia, looking at the camera, said, "If she is empowered, if she is productive within herself, she will be productive at home for her children, for the community, for the country. That has ripple effects on everyone connected to the woman. My name is Alia Bhatt and I chime with the women in India."

Reactions on Reddit

The video was shared with the caption, "Alia Bhatt chimes for gender equality | Gucci. Tbh I couldn’t get what she meant here." Reacting to the clip, a person said, "So we should empower women not because they have the right but so that they can serve the society and family, nice." A comment read, "Exactly... so she can be a 'productive mother and a productive citizen'..." "What is she even saying?!" asked a Reddit user. "I couldn’t get it either," said another person.

A comment read, "So I gotta be productive to be important." "Alia reminds me sooo much of Deepika here. Just talking gibberish that isn’t even worth cr*p," wrote a Reddit user. "They literally don’t want to associate with any social cause in India par bhai Gucci ka check kat gaya (Gucci had to give this cheque) and then we have this cringe s***."

Alia made Gucci ambassador

Alia, recently, was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag." Alia also attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul.

Alia's upcoming projects

Fans will see Alia next in director Karan Johar's romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Directed by Tom Harper, the action-thriller also stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. The movie is slated to release exclusively on Netflix in August 2023.

