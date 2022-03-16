Afternoon brief: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi likely to visit India in late March, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi likely to visit India in late March

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi is likely to visit India at the end of this month, though the trip is not yet fully locked in and dates have not been confirmed, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. Read more

Women's WC: Batting collapse hurts India again as side suffers 4-wicket loss to England

England registered their first win of their Women's World Cup on Wednesday when they defeated India by 4 wickets on Wednesday. In a fairly one-sided contest, England bowled India out on 134 in 36.2 overs before chasing down the target with over 100 balls to spare. Read more

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon

Ola Electric will soon add some of the features it showcased in its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to roll out one of its first major over-the-air (OTA) updates for the S1 and S1 Pro models after they were launched back in August last year. Read more

The Kashmir Files box office collection day 5: Film records largest Tuesday haul of ₹ 18 cr, leaves Sooryavanshi behind

The freshest figures for The Kashmir Files are in. The film has minted another ₹18 crore on day five, setting a record for the largest collection made on a Tuesday since the beginning of the pandemic. Read more

Mouni Roy soaks up the sun in floral midi dress for dreamy golden hour shoot in balcony: See pics

Actor Mouni Roy recently did a photoshoot on her balcony at home during the golden hour and took to Instagram to share the pictures. The star enjoyed the stunning sunset, dressed in a printed midi ensemble fit for lounging at home. Read more

'What about Hindu, Sikh phobia?': India calls out UN resolution on Islamophobia

India expressed concern over phobia against one religion being elevated to the level of an international day, saying there are growing contemporary forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias. Watch more

