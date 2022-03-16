Mouni Roy soaks up the sun in floral midi dress for dreamy golden hour shoot in balcony: See pics

Actor Mouni Roy recently did a photoshoot on her balcony at home during the golden hour and took to Instagram to share the pictures. The star enjoyed the stunning sunset, dressed in a printed midi ensemble fit for lounging at home. She made a strong case for casual-chic loungewear fashion with her look, and you should take tips from the star on looking stylish even when chilling at home.

On Wednesday, Mouni, who is married to Suraj Nambiar, shared pictures from her balcony photoshoot with a home and sun emoticon as the caption. The post shows the Brahmastra actor serving dreamy poses on the balcony, dressed in a printed midi dress. Scroll ahead to see the photos.

Mouni's midi dress features broad straps tied together to form bows on the shoulder, a sweetheart neckline, floral print in red, blue and white hues done on a green backdrop, loose silhouette, and a layered detail on the hem. She styled the midi with diamond rings, slightly-tousled and open tresses and her signature minimal make-up look.

After Mouni shared the photos, it garnered a lot of love from her fans. The post has three lakh likes and several comments. Additionally, her fans took to the comments section to drop heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, "Beautiful." See some of the comments below.

Earlier, Mouni, who stars in Brahmastra, took to Instagram to wish Alia Bhatt on her birthday and shared the first look of her character, Isha. She wrote, "You are a gift to everyone that loves art and cinema; An exquisite beam of light. May life always bring you true happiness and huge joy. Happy happiest birthday to the love light and beauty of Brahamastra."

Meanwhile, apart from Mouni Roy and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release on September 9, 2022.

