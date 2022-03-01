Mouni Roy serves a 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' moment in 84k saree, her braid steals the spotlight: Check out photos

After tying the knot with her partner Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding ceremony, actor Mouni Roy is back on screen as a judge on the reality TV show DID Li'l Masters. The star has been sharing glimpses from the sets of the dance show, which will premiere on March 12. Mouni has also posted photos of her glamorous looks with fans, and her latest photoshoot will make your jaw hit the floor.

On Monday, Mouni posted photos of herself dressed in a yellow chiffon saree with the caption, "It's not what you look at matters, it's what you see." The six yards is from the shelves of designer Neeta Lulla's label, and the Brahmastra actor wore it for an episode of DID Li'l Masters. Additionally, Mouni created a 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' moment with the six yards, and we are in love with it.

Mouni's sunshine yellow coloured wrinkle chiffon saree features embellished transparent sequin borders in various shades of yellow and ruffled edges.

Mouni wore the see-through six yards in a traditional draping style around her body, accentuating her svelte frame. In the end, she wore the saree with a sleeveless matching bright yellow blouse that comes with a plunging wide U neckline, backless detail, and a bodycon silhouette.

If you wish to buy Mouni's sunshine yellow look, it is available on the Neeta Lulla website. The six yards is called the Sunglow - Mehr Saree Set and will cost you a whopping ₹84,000.

The Sunglow Mehr Saree Set.(neetalulla.com)

Though the yellow saree created a stunning traditional fashion moment, it was Mouni's hairdo that stole the show for us. The star tied her locks in a sleeked back funky braid adorned with embellished hair ties. Additionally, her accessories included statement earrings and rings.

For the glam picks, Mouni went with dewy skin, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, nude lip shade, rosy tint on the cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows.

What do you think of Mouni's traditional look?

