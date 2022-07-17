Afternoon brief: Govt holds all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon session, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon session: Government holds all-party meet, Cong questions PM's absence

The government held an all-party meeting on Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, which begins on Monday, to formulate a strategy to maximise the productivity of the House along with addressing the concerns of the Opposition during the course of the session. Read more

No stone pelting outside Naveen Jindal's residence, clarify Delhi Police

Hours after former BJP leader Naveen Jindal claimed on Twitter that a police van stationed outside his Delhi residence came under stone pelting on Saturday night, the Delhi Police clarified that no such incident took place. Read more

PV Sindhu beats Asian Champion Wang Zhi Yi to claim her maiden Singapore Open, Super 500 title

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won her third title this year as she defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in an impressive performance at the Singapore Open final on Sunday. Sindhu became the second Indian women's shuttler – and third Indian overall – to win the Singapore Open title. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says terms she has coined 'are now part of pop culture': 'I know the pulse of the audience'

Kangana Ranaut is confident that her next film Emergency, in which she stars as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is going to be a massive success. Read more

6 ways to respond when our opinions are challenged in a relationship

In a relationship, we often come across situations when we feel that we are not on the same page with our partners. Read more

