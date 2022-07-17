6 ways to respond when our opinions are challenged in a relationship

In a relationship, we often come across situations when we feel that we are not on the same page with our partners. We go through arguments and a difference in opinions. However, such conflicts are only meant to open our perspectives to the other person’s opinions as well. Conflicts, contrary to what we think, are in fact healthy. Conflicts help us in understanding the changes the other person is undergoing and how they can differ in their opinions about a specific thing. But sometimes, this change in perspective and opinion is not taken in the way they should be – with healthy acceptance. This leads to unhealthy fights and rejections of opinions, further leading to separation.

Psychotherapist Sara Kuburic addressed this issue a few days back on her Instagram profile and wrote about the ways in which we can healthily deal with such situations when our opinions are challenged by our partners in a relationship. “How do you respond to someone challenging your opinion? (Every context will vary, here are some general examples),” she added in the caption. Take a look at the ways she pointed out:

Consideration: Often when our opinions are challenged, we get defensive about it. That is not a healthy way of dealing the situation. Instead, we can tell them that this is a fresh perspective for me which I am having little difficulty grasping at the moment. But we would like to consider it for some time and then come up with a response.

Respect: No matter what the opinion is, we do not deserve to be disrespected for the perspective that we hold of certain things. Hence, being disagreed with is absolutely fine, but being disrespected is not allowed. In case we feel disrespected, we should right away point it out and draw a boundary.

Try: In conversations, we often feel drained out trying to explain a certain thing and going round and round on the same topic. This makes the conversation more confusion and hence, sharing across our opinion to the other person can become more difficult. It is better to pause and start afresh.

Time: Sometimes, we resist understanding the counterpart of the argument. This can happen due to various factors. However, in such situations, it is better to withdraw ourselves and reflect on the argument and then get back with a response.

Overlap: It is also important to find a common ground where our opinions and perspectives can overlap. Hence, that can bring an equilibrium to the conversation.

Take a stand: We can accept the alternate perspective of the other person, and still stand by our own opinions.