Afternoon brief: KL Sharma on why Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani in 2019; US to India on Nijjar's killing, and more

In an interview, Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress's candidate from Amethi, reflects on his long association with the constituency and the Gandhi family, emphasizing lessons learned and contributions made over the years. Sharma, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, was brought to Amethi by Rajiv Gandhi in 1983. He highlights his commitment to the people, citing his extensive involvement in local affairs despite having business interests elsewhere. Sharma also addresses the BJP's campaign tactics and recent incidents in Amethi, expressing confidence in Congress's readiness for the upcoming polls. He underscores Rahul Gandhi's continuous engagement with the people and the party's efforts to address local issues. Sharma dismisses claims of conceding defeat, affirming faith in the electorate's judgment.

The US urged India to thoroughly investigate allegations surrounding the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader allegedly killed with Indian government involvement. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the seriousness of the matter, urging India to take it seriously. The remarks followed the arrest of three Indian nationals charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the Nijjar case by Canadian authorities. The trio was identified as Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar, arrested in Edmonton, Alberta. The situation escalated tensions between India and Canada, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserting Canada's commitment to rule of law, while Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attributed Canada's actions to internal politics. India has rejected Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing, maintaining strained relations with Canada over the issue.

The Latest News

Actor Shekhar Suman, ex-Congress leader Radhika Khera join BJP

Gurpatwant Pannun murder 'plot' | Czech Republic's top court halts Nikhil Gupta's extradition to US: Report

India News

SC disapproves of Kerala's extra levy on disposal of sanitary pads

Jharkhand: ED arrests Congress leader's secretary Sanjeev Lal after ₹35 crore cash recovery

Global Matters

Israel bombards Gaza's Rafah overnight after ordering evacuation

Blocked from reaching Met Gala in NYC, pro-Palestinian protesters burn American flag, vandalise WWI memorial

Sports Going

Suryakumar Yadav's dazzling performance propelled Mumbai Indians to victory, showcasing his signature fluent strokes and impeccable timing. Yadav's century overshadowed Tilak Varma's solid contribution, highlighting his dominance with a staggering 102 runs off just 51 balls. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's commendable bowling spell, taking three crucial wickets for 31 runs, signals a potential turnaround in his form. Amidst Mumbai Indians' challenging season, Pandya's resilience and Yadav's explosive form offer hope for the team's resurgence. Additionally, other World Cup-bound Indian players, including Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj, have also made significant impacts in recent matches. As the tournament progresses, Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma will be encouraged by the resurgence of key players like Yadav and Pandya, providing momentum heading into the latter stages of the competition.

Lifestyle and Health

The ongoing heatwave across the country poses challenges for asthma patients, potentially exacerbating symptoms due to irritated airways and poor air quality. Extreme heat is linked with airway inflammation and increased exposure to pollutants, worsening asthma attacks. Asthma patients are advised to minimize heat exposure, stay hydrated, and adhere to prescribed medications. World Asthma Day, celebrated on the first Tuesday of May, aims to raise awareness about managing asthma effectively. Dr. RK Chopra, a respiratory medicine expert, highlights the impact of heat and humidity on asthma, citing increased inflammation and pollution levels as triggers. To mitigate risks during heatwaves, individuals are advised to stay indoors, use air conditioning, stay hydrated, take prescribed medications, and monitor symptoms closely. Effective asthma management during heatwaves requires a proactive approach to reduce exposure to triggers and maintain respiratory health.

Its trending

Sundar Pichai's throwback picture from his 1993 IIT Kharagpur convocation has gone viral on social media, featuring him alongside Sharmistha Dubey, former CEO of Match Group. Shared by a user, Ananya Lohani, the post has garnered over 4.4 lakh views and sparked a flurry of reactions. Commenters expressed awe and admiration, with some noting the significance of the historic moment captured in the image. This trend of sharing college-era photos of tech industry leaders, like Sam Altman and Emmett Shear, continues to fascinate netizens, offering glimpses into their early beginnings.

