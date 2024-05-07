 Jharkhand: ED arrests Congress leader's secretary Sanjeev Lal after ₹35 crore cash recovery | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jharkhand: ED arrests Congress leader's secretary Sanjeev Lal after 35 crore cash recovery

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate arrested Sanjeev Lal, the personal secretary to Alamgir Alam, and his domestic help after recovery of ₹35.23 crore cash from Ranchi.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sanjeev Lal, the personal secretary to Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam, and his domestic help Jahangir Alam late on Monday night after recovery of 35.23 crore cash from house in Ranchi.

ED officials during the raid in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ED officials during the raid in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Sanjeev Lal and Jahangir Alam were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following their overnight questioning, unnamed sources told news agency PTI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Monday, the ED had raided a 2BHK flat in Ranchi that is allegedly occupied by Jahangir Alam, as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the state rural development department.

The sleuths of ED had recovered over 32 crore cash apart from 3 crore from some other premises that were searched by the central agency. The total cash recovery stands at 35.23 crore, the sources said.

Alamgir Alam, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing on his part.

Cash recovery by ED

Steel trunks filled with recovered cash were taken away from the residence by ED officials on Monday night. tHE recovery is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case of Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand rural development department.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed officials of the agency emptying wads of currency notes from large bags in a 2BHK flat located at Gadikhana Chowk.

As many as eight note-counting machines were deployed by the agency apart from bank staff to ascertain the exact amount of currency that was majorly in the 500 denomination. Personnel of central paramilitary forces stood guard at the building where the flat is located.

In 2019, a massive amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the PMLA. The ED arrested Virendra K Ram in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

Virendra K Ram was nabbed after it launched multiple searches on February 21, 2023, in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Jharkhand: ED arrests Congress leader's secretary Sanjeev Lal after 35 crore cash recovery
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On