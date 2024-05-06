Who is Alamgir Alam, the Jharkhand minister linked to the ED raid in Ranchi?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it had recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches at the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in Ranchi. Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam during an election campaign rally in Ranchi on May 6.(PTI)

According to ANI, ED has recovered more than ₹20 crore so far. The videos of raids shared on social media showed wads of currency notes in a room allegedly belonging to the domestic help.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in Ranchi in connection with a related to Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department. He was arrested in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

Who is Almagir Alam?