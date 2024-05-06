ED raids in Jharkhand: 20 crore cash and counting...; PM Narendra Modi reacts | Latest updates

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a massive amount of “unaccounted” cash during raids at the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam. Videos and photos shared on social media showed officials of the central probe agency taking wads of currency notes from large bags in a room in a Gadikhana Chowk building. ED officials with the unaccounted cash in Ranchi. (ANI Photo)

News agency ANI reported that counting of notes was still underway at the residence of household help of Sanjiv Lal, the private secretary to Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam in Ranchi, more than ₹20 crore has been counted so far.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read | ED recovers pile of cash from domestic help linked to Jharkhand minister’s secretary

Reacting to the ED raids, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Mountains of currency notes are being found in Jharkhand, this is the money stolen from the public.”

ED raids on Jharkhand minister's aide: Top updates

A domestic help of Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal is alleged to be residing at this location. Alam (70), is a Congress leader and represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand assembly. Alamgir Alam said, “I have no official information regarding this so far… I have been watching TV and it says the premises are linked to the official PS (private secretary) provided to me by the government." ED sources told news agency PTI that the note-counting machines have been deployed to count the cash to ascertain the exact amount which could range between ₹ 20-30 crore. The cash is largely in the denomination of ₹ 500 and some jewellery has also been recovered, the sources said. The searches are linked to a money laundering case against the former chief engineer of the rural development department, Veerendra Kumar Ram, who was arrested by the ED last year. “Veerendra Kumar Ram, posted as chief engineer in the rural works department in Ranchi, had generated proceeds of crime in the name of commission from contractors in lieu of allotment of tenders to them,” the ED had alleged in a statement issued last year in April after it attached assets worth ₹ 39 crore of the officer. The money laundering case against Veerendra Kumar Ram stems from a complaint of the Jharkhand anti-corruption bureau (ACB). Addressing an election rally in Nabarangpur, Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, mountains of currency notes are being found in the neighbouring state Jharkhand. People are saying he did the theft and money is being taken by Modi. Now tell me, if I stop their theft, stop their earning, stop their loot, will they abuse Modi or not? But should I do this work or not?..."

(With inputs from agencies)