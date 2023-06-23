Home / India News / Afternoon brief: White House hopeful Nikki Haley blasts Democrats who skipped Modi's speech; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: White House hopeful Nikki Haley blasts Democrats who skipped Modi's speech; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2023 01:05 PM IST

‘What an embarrassment’: White House hopeful Nikki Haley blasts Democrats who skipped Modi's speech

Former South Carolina governor and Republican leader Nikki Haley on Friday blasted the progressive Democrats who skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at US Congress over rights issues, saying they boycott India's democratically elected leader but side with “Palestinian terrorists and socialist dictators.” Read more

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley (AP)
Smriti Irani thanks Congress for Patna meet: They admit they can't defeat Modi alone

Union minister Smriti Irani thanked the Congress for the mega opposition meet in Patna and said it is a public declaration that the Congress can't defeat PM Modi alone; they need help. Read more

Ghaziabad police reacts to Couple's PDA on moving bike

A few days ago, a picture of a couple's PDA in the Delhi metro coach had gone viral, gaining mixed reactions from netizens, including a response from the deaprtment too. Read more

What is emotional manipulation?

Sometimes it takes a long time for us to understand that we are emotionally manipulated in a relationship. Not all relationships are healthy and full of safety – some are based on guilt trips, manipulations and a lot of toxic behaviors. Read more

'When I played under MS Dhoni...': Ashwin reopens WTC final wounds with cheeky message to Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid

It has been over a fortnight now since the heartbreak in the World Test Championship final. But the wounds are still fresh, especially for Ravichandran Ashwin, who was first ignored for the playing XI by the team management and later had to watch his side go down by an emphatic margin of 209 runs as Australia emerged as champions. Read more

nikki haley
