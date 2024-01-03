Airline violations up by 77% in 2023: DGCA

The violations by airlines have gone up by 77% during the 2023 calendar year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday. The civil aviation regulator said it acted on 542 cases in Calendar Year (CY) 2023, as compared to 305 cases in CY 2022. (Representative Photo)

“..Consequent to the findings of the surveillance conducted enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines, and other operators was taken. A total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in the year 2023 witnessing a 77% increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out for the year 2022,” the DGCA said in a statement.

It said the actions taken for violations against the airlines in 2023 include suspension of the approved Training Organisation of Air India and financial penalties on airlines like Air India, Air Asia, Indigo and SpiceJet for various non-compliances. Rs.2.75 crore in financial penalties were imposed for violations against the financial penalties of Rs.1.9 crore imposed in 2022, it said.

“Enforcement actions were also taken on erring pilots/cabin crew, ATCOs (air traffic controllers), non-scheduled airlines, flying training organisations and aerodrome operators,” it stated.

“DGCA’s unwavering commitment to enforcing compliance underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety regulations within the aviation sector to ensure safer skies,” their statement read.

In 2023, the DGCA said it had intensified its safety oversight efforts and conducted 5,745 surveillance, 4,039 of which were planned surveillance, and 1,706 were spot checks and night surveillance.

“..DGCA conducted intensified its safety oversight...which is an all-time high. This marked a notable increase of 26% of surveillance activities compared to the year 2022, emphasizing the commitment to ensure compliance and safety within the aviation landscape,” the regulator’s statement read.

Extensive surveillance mechanisms play a pivotal role in safety, mitigating potential safety risks and enhancing safety margins across the industry, the regulator said. DGCA said that it took stringent measures in a move to enhance safety standards in the aviation industry.

“.. DGCA has taken stringent measures to ensure compliance with regulations through the conduct of surveillance activities on airlines, aerodrome operators, approved organisations, and aviation personnel under its regulatory control to meet laid down safety obligations,” the regulator concluded.