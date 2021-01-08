e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Akhilesh Yadav seeks reservation proportional to population of castes, accuses BJP of seeking to divide backward classes

Akhilesh Yadav seeks reservation proportional to population of castes, accuses BJP of seeking to divide backward classes

Akhilesh Yadav was talking to reporters in Chitrakoot upon his arrival for an SP training camp in Bundelkhand

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 10:35 IST
Haider Naqvi
Haider Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo)
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has sought reservation proportional to the population of various castes while accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking to divide backward classes.

“The BJP government is trying to divide the other backward classes (OBCs) under backward and most backward categories. As per chief minister Yogi Adityanath, only one caste was getting the benefit of reservation,” he told reporters in Chitrakoot upon his arrival in Bundelkhand to participate in an SP training camp.

He called BJP a party of liars and said Adityanath has not given any new project to Chitrakoot. Yadav added Adityanath has only changed the names of his previous SP government schemes to claim the credit.

“This airstrip where I am standing was built when my father [Mulayam Singh Yadav] was the chief minister.”

Yadav said the government has no concrete Covid-19 vaccination plan and added it should tell the poor when would they get the vaccine. He criticised the government over the law-and-order situation. He added women were unsafe and crimes against them have increased while citing the Badaun rape and murder.

Yadav insisted the SP would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with smaller parties.

tags
top news
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Opposition in Kerala boycotts Governor’s address, stages protest outside Assembly
Opposition in Kerala boycotts Governor’s address, stages protest outside Assembly
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to remain closed, traffic diverted
3rd Test live: Openers bring up 50, India solid in reply
3rd Test live: Openers bring up 50, India solid in reply
India to chair 3 important committees of UNSC: All you need to know about them
India to chair 3 important committees of UNSC: All you need to know about them
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In