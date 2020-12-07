e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Akhilesh Yadav stopped from joining farmer protest, riot police outside house

Akhilesh Yadav stopped from joining farmer protest, riot police outside house

Last week, Akhilesh Yadav had announced to launch statewide Kisaan yatra (road rallies for farmers) from December 7.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 10:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Joint commissioner of police, Lucknow, Navin Arona said the police were deployed to prevent any law and order trouble. (Photo @samajwadiparty)
Joint commissioner of police, Lucknow, Navin Arona said the police were deployed to prevent any law and order trouble. (Photo @samajwadiparty)
         

Barricades and an anti-riot team have been placed outside former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow to stop him from going to Kannauj to lead a farmers’ protest.

The Samajwadi Party president had announced statewide Kisaan Yatra - on foot, bicycles, motorcycles, tractors, etc - to protest against the new agricultural reforms and lend support to the farmers’ cause.

This comes on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually launch the construction of phase one of Agra Metro Rail project while chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be physically present in Agra.

“This government is so scared of Akhilesh ji taking to streets. He has to go there to participate in the farmers’ protest and drive a tractor along with the farmers to raise their issue. First the central government introduced draconian kind of farm laws and now the state government is preventing our party from protesting. This all is so anti-democratic,” said Rajendra Chaudhary, SP state spokesperson and former UP minister.

 

The police have heavily cordoned off the Vikramaditya marg (where SP office and Akhilesh’s house are located) and also deployed anti-riot vehicles. The police already took two SP legislative council members - Ashu Malik and Rajpal Kashyap - and sent them to the police lines.

Last week, Akhilesh Yadav had announced to launch statewide Kisaan yatra (road rallies for farmers) from December 7.

“Our yatras - scheduled to begin from today - were against BJP’s anti-farmer policy and in favour of farmers and will be taken out in each and every district,” said Rajendra Chaudhary.

The party workers during the rallies were asked to raise the demand of “higher income for farmers, save farming”.

Joint commissioner of police, Lucknow, Navin Arona said the police were deployed to prevent any law and order trouble.

Akhilesh is currently Azamgarh MP but had been three-time former Kannauj MP. His wife Dimple Yadav too is a former Kannauj MP.

tags
top news
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
LIVE: We support all demands of farmers, says Arvind Kejriwal
LIVE: We support all demands of farmers, says Arvind Kejriwal
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility reduced to zero at Palam weather station
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility reduced to zero at Palam weather station
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra Metro project today
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra Metro project today
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
1 dead, hundreds take ill: What we know about Eluru mystery disease so far
‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
‘Prove faith, donate Rs 101 crore for Ram temple’: BJP leader to Congress
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India’s farm laws
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In