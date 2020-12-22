e-paper
Home / India News / India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation, says PM Modi at India International Science Festival

India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation, says PM Modi at India International Science Festival

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi.
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that all efforts were being aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning adding that we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India International Science Festival (IISF), PM Modi said, “ India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. Our scientists have done path-breaking research. Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems but India wants to do more.” He also pointed out that the Indian government was ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment.

The Prime Minister said that India needs to achieve success in the area of deep sea in the same way it has achieved success in space sector. In this direction, India is running the Deep Ocean Mission, he added.

The IISF is a celebration to promote science and technology. It aims at engaging the public with science, celebrating the joy of science and further showing how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives, according to the narendramodi.in website. The festival also aims to help the youth develop 21st-century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork.

Earlier, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had said that the festival would start Tuesday and go on till Friday adding that the theme for the event was ‘Science for Self Reliant India and Global Welfare’.

“India International Science Festival-2020 will start December 22 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramanujan and will culminate on December 25, on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he said.

