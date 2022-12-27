‘Allow second booster dose’: Doctors after meet with Mandaviya on Covid

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held a meeting with representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other top doctors and public health experts to discuss Covid-19, and was urged to allow people to take their second coronavirus booster doses.

The meeting, over a video conference, was called to discuss the preparedness for any possible surges in the outbreak, according to people familiar with the matter. Mandaviya, these people said, asked the exports to join the fight against Covid by providing accurate information to allay fears and “prevent an infodemic”.

The meeting came as part of government’s attempt to step-up Covid-19 surveillance amid rising cases globally especially in China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. The situation in India, however, has been drastically different -- the average number of new cases recorded over a 7-day period has gradually decreased from a little under 300 on December 1 to 163 on December 25.

“Today, interacted with about 100 public health experts and clinicians from across the country regarding Covid-19 management,” tweeted the health minister soon after the meeting was over.

Dr JA Jayalal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), who was part of the meeting with the health minister on Monday, said that the government was urged to consider a fourth dose for the population, especially for healthcare workers and frontline workers.

“The last dose for healthcare and frontline workers started nearly a year ago. Such a long gap would wane off immunity. We have urged the minister to consider a fourth precautionary dose for people, especially doctors, nurses, other hospital staff and frontline workers who have to manage patients and are at higher risk,” said Dr Jayalal.

Among other suggestions was strengthening the mask mandate in crowded public places and closer coordination between experts of different states via instant messaging tools.

“Despite its high efficacy, the coverage of booster doses in India is only about 30%. We have urged the minister to ensure that maximum people take the precautionary doses. There is no reason to panic but we need to increase surveillance,” said Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, national president of IMA.

In a statement issued later, Mandaviya’s ministry said he emphasised on the need to curb the spread of unverified information.

“While it is important to be on alert and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on Covid-19. Union ministry of health has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so,” the statement quoted the minister as saying during the meeting.

“You have been our ambassadors during the country’s fight against Covid-19. I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of the healthcare professionals,” the minister was quoted as saying.

The health minister also emphasised on mitigating even the slightest sense of panic among citizens by making them aware about current status of Covid data, the vaccination programme and government efforts.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

The Indian Medical Association has also issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary steps in case of a Covid outbreak in their areas. The association also appealed to all its members to work proactively as done in the past to combat any future outbreaks.