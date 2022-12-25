Home / World News / In China, couple’s makeshift ‘shield’ against Covid-19 outbreak is viral: Watch

In China, couple’s makeshift ‘shield’ against Covid-19 outbreak is viral: Watch

world news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 10:49 PM IST

In the video, a couple is seen covering themselves from top to bottom in a plastic wrap that is held by the support of an umbrella that the man is holding.

A viral video posted by China state-affiliated media, People’s Daily, shows a couple shopping for vegetables while protecting themselves from the risk of getting infected in an innovative way.(Twitter/@PDChina)
A viral video posted by China state-affiliated media, People’s Daily, shows a couple shopping for vegetables while protecting themselves from the risk of getting infected in an innovative way.(Twitter/@PDChina)
ByNisha Anand

The sudden Covid-19 spike in China, possibly due to Omicron BF.7 variant, has prompted people to take as many preventative measures as possible to avoid long queues at hospitals packed to the brim.

Multiple agencies including Bloomberg and AFP reported that Chinese hospitals and crematoriums are struggling to operate and are overwhelmed. Amid these concerns, the Chinese people have resorted to their own methods in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak, some of which have gone viral on social media too.

Also Read | BF.7 and XBB: ‘India doing fine, masks hold little value if…’ says Dr Gagandeep Kang

A viral video posted by China state-affiliated media, People’s Daily, shows a couple shopping for vegetables while protecting themselves from the risk of getting infected in an innovative way. In the video, the couple is seen covering themselves from top to bottom in a plastic wrap that is held by the support of an umbrella that the man is holding. Remaining inside the makeshift “shield”, the couple engages with people without initiating “direct” contact.

Upon seeing the video, while some people laughed off the trick used by the couple, others showed concern about the "epidemic". Meanwhile, Chinese authorities said Sunday that the top health body will stop publishing daily Covid-19 data amid backlash over inaccurate reporting. This comes as China faced criticism over its decision last week to narrow the criteria by which Covid-19 fatalities were counted, which the experts said was an attempt to suppress the real fatalities, the news agency AFP reported.

Amid a report that China logged 37 million cases in a single day this week, the official data maintains that only six deaths were reported since the country dismantled its Covid restrictions, the AFP report added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
china covid-19 coronavirus viral video + 2 more
china covid-19 coronavirus viral video + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out