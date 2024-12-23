Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 makers should pay stampede victim's family 20 crore: Telangana minister

Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has demanded that actor Allu Arjun pay ₹20 crore to the family of the woman who died during a stampede at the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The tragic incident occurred on December 4, when a stampede broke out at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, shortly after Allu Arjun arrived to attend the premiere of his film. Actor Allu Arjun greets the media at his residence after being released from Chanchalguda Central Jail, in Hyderabad.(ANI Photo)

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Komatireddy criticised the actor’s actions, claiming that Allu Arjun's presence at the premiere, despite prior warnings, contributed to the uncontrollable crowd and the resulting death. "Pushpa 2 has done a phenomenal business at the box office. The least Allu Arjun could do is take out ₹20 crore from the collection and help the family of the victim," said Komatireddy. He further called the actor's conduct “ignorant and negligent,” claiming that he continued to stay at the theatre despite police warnings about the stampede’s severity.

Reddy, the state's Cinematography Minister, also criticised the actor during a debate in the Legislative Assembly. The minister, who observed that the actor should have respect for the government and the chief minister, demanded an apology from Allu Arjun to the government and the CM.

"This government is never vindictive. As Cinematography Minister, we allowed benefit shows and hiking ticket prices to promote the film industry," he said.

Sandhya theatre stampede

On December 4, a stampede broke out at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, resulting in the death of a woman, Revathi, while her son, Sritej, was severely injured and is still undergoing treatment. The chaos began when Allu Arjun stepped out of his car to greet fans, leading to a surge of people attempting to get a closer view of the actor.

Police claim Allu Arjun did not leave the theatre despite being told to do so in view of the stampede.

Speaking at a press conference, city police commissioner CV Anand on Sunday showed a video, made by police, on the situation that prevailed when the stampede occurred.

The video was made by collating footage, including from news channels and cell phone clips. It suggests the actor remained in the theatre till the midnight.

Anand did not make any comment on the video, but said the media can draw its own conclusions.

Allu Arjun under fire

Following the incident, Allu Arjun has been facing significant public backlash. Protestors gathered outside his residence on Sunday, demanding justice for the victim. In the heat of these protests, Allu Arjun's house was vandalised, with parts of the property being damaged.

Amidst this turmoil, Allu Arjun did express his regret, stating that he would donate ₹25 lakhs to the victim's family, along with issuing a public apology. However, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s demand for a more significant financial contribution, which he frames as a moral responsibility given the film's box-office success, has added to the growing controversy.

"They boast about collecting ₹2000 crore or ₹3000 crore, but they can't spare ₹20 crore to support the victim’s family? My demand to Allu Arjun and the filmmakers is to provide this compensation," Reddy said.

Allu Arjun had earlier been arrested in connection with the stampede and was granted bail shortly thereafter. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are considering further legal action. According to Police Commissioner CV Anand, the conduct of the actor’s security team, including bouncers hired for the event, is also under scrutiny. Allegations suggest that the bouncers may have physically pushed both the crowd and police officers at the scene, further exacerbating the situation.