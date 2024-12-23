Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection Day 18: Allu Arjun's film crosses 1500 cr amid stampede controversy

Box office report

According to the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule has registered a business of ₹1506.7 crore (nett) at the worldwide box office. As per the report, the box office collection in India ₹1062.6 crore (nett), and ₹1266.7 crore (gross). The overseas collection is ₹240 crore.

As per recent reports, Pushpa 2 has earned approximately ₹1418 crore worldwide as of Day 16, with a strong performance in Hindi-speaking states.

The film, which was released on December 5, has performed well at the box office. On the 19th day, as per the portal, the film managed to rake in around ₹2.31 crore (nett) in India for all languages.

This comes amid the ongoing turmoil surrounding the stampede case due to which Allu Arjun was also arrested from his house.

Pushpa 2 middle of a row

On December 4, Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad along with his wife Sneha Reddy and his Pushpa 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The actor's presence drew an enormous crowd, which eventually led to a chaotic stampede-like situation. The situation at the premiere resulted in the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son. The police took action by filing an FIR against Allu Arjun and the theatre management, citing that they had not been informed about the actor's visit in advance.

This weekend, Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad house was vandalised by individuals who claimed to be the OU JAC (Joint Action Committee of Osmania University students). His father, Allu Aravind, addressed the press present at Arjun's Hyderabad property and informed them that the offenders had been arrested. He also said, “Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But it is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the right time for us to react to anything. The law will take its own course.”

About the film

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. In the film, Allu Arjun reprises his iconic role as the formidable gangster Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also returning to their respective characters from the first instalment. Director Sukumar is once again at the helm of the project. In the sequel, the narrative delves into the life of Pushpa Raj, who has successfully risen from being a daily wage worker to becoming the mastermind behind the red sanders smuggling syndicate. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, Pushpa's wife, who stands by him unwaveringly, even in the face of opposition from his estranged family. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil returns as the police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, still seething from the humiliation he endured in the first instalment.

The second part of the franchise ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.