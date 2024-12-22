Pushpa 2 box office collection day 18: Allu Arjun house vandalised over stampede case even as film makes 1063 crore

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 18: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is having a good run at the box office even in its 3rd week even as the film’s lead faces numerous issues over stampede case. Sacnilk reports the film crossed the ₹___ crore net mark in India by its third Saturday. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun's film crosses ₹1450 cr despite fresh allegations in stampede case) Pushpa 2 box office collection day 18: Allu Arjun has been facing legal issues ever since the film was released.(Photo: X)

Pushpa 2 box office collection

The website reports that the film made around ₹33.99 crore on its third Saturday, bringing the total to around ₹1063.64 crore net in India. Pushpa 2 collected ₹10.65 crore during its premiere on December 4 and ₹164.25 crore on its opening day. The film minted ₹725.8 crore net in its first week in India and ₹264.8 in its second week.

In its third week, Pushpa 2 collected ₹14.3 crore on Friday, seeing a 73% spike in collection on Saturday with ₹24.75 crore. The film also performs well worldwide, with team Pushpa claiming it crossed the ₹1500 crore mark worldwide.

Day 0 + 1 ₹ 10.65 crore + ₹ 164.25 crore net Week 1 ₹ 725.8 crore net Week 2 ₹ 264.8 crore net Day 18 ₹ 1063.64 crore net (approx)

Allu Arjun’s house vandalised

Arjun’s Hyderabad house was vandalised on Sunday by individuals who claimed to be the OU JAC (Joint Action Committee of Osmania University students). His father, Allu Aravind, addressed the press present at Arjun's Hyderabad property and informed them that the offenders had been arrested. He also said, “Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But it is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the right time for us to react to anything. The law will take its own course.”

CM Revanth Reddy, who made fresh allegations against the actor in the stampede case in Telangana assembly on Saturday, condemned the attack. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Telugu, “I condemn the attack on the homes of film celebrities. I am directing the State DGP and City Police Commissioner to take strict action regarding law and order. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Senior officials should take precautions to prevent police personnel who are not involved in the Sandhya Theater incident from responding.”

What happened before that

Arjun’s house was vandalised over the stampede incident at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The protesters demanded that he take care of the victim’s family. Arjun’s visit on the day caused a stampede-like situation, resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition. The actor was arrested and released on interim bail. He has since apologised to the family in the press and has said he will give them ₹25 lakh, apart from helping them in any way he can.