Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 18: Allu Arjun house vandalised over stampede case even as film makes 1063 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 22, 2024 10:08 PM IST

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 18: Protesters vandalised Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house on Sunday, even as his film performed well in theatres.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 18: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is having a good run at the box office even in its 3rd week even as the film’s lead faces numerous issues over stampede case. Sacnilk reports the film crossed the ___ crore net mark in India by its third Saturday. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun's film crosses 1450 cr despite fresh allegations in stampede case)

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 18: Allu Arjun has been facing legal issues ever since the film was released.(Photo: X)
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 18: Allu Arjun has been facing legal issues ever since the film was released.(Photo: X)

Pushpa 2 box office collection

The website reports that the film made around 33.99 crore on its third Saturday, bringing the total to around 1063.64 crore net in India. Pushpa 2 collected 10.65 crore during its premiere on December 4 and 164.25 crore on its opening day. The film minted 725.8 crore net in its first week in India and 264.8 in its second week.

In its third week, Pushpa 2 collected 14.3 crore on Friday, seeing a 73% spike in collection on Saturday with 24.75 crore. The film also performs well worldwide, with team Pushpa claiming it crossed the 1500 crore mark worldwide.

Day 0 + 1 10.65 crore + 164.25 crore net
Week 1 725.8 crore net
Week 2 264.8 crore net
Day 18 1063.64 crore net (approx)

Allu Arjun’s house vandalised

Arjun’s Hyderabad house was vandalised on Sunday by individuals who claimed to be the OU JAC (Joint Action Committee of Osmania University students). His father, Allu Aravind, addressed the press present at Arjun's Hyderabad property and informed them that the offenders had been arrested. He also said, “Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But it is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the right time for us to react to anything. The law will take its own course.”

CM Revanth Reddy, who made fresh allegations against the actor in the stampede case in Telangana assembly on Saturday, condemned the attack. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Telugu, “I condemn the attack on the homes of film celebrities. I am directing the State DGP and City Police Commissioner to take strict action regarding law and order. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Senior officials should take precautions to prevent police personnel who are not involved in the Sandhya Theater incident from responding.”

What happened before that

Arjun’s house was vandalised over the stampede incident at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The protesters demanded that he take care of the victim’s family. Arjun’s visit on the day caused a stampede-like situation, resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition. The actor was arrested and released on interim bail. He has since apologised to the family in the press and has said he will give them 25 lakh, apart from helping them in any way he can.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On