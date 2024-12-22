Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun's film crosses 1450 cr despite fresh allegations in stampede case

BySantanu Das
Dec 22, 2024 08:55 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office update: Despite controversies surrounding the stampede row, Allu Arjun's film is doing well globally.

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun's mass action entertainer continues to pull audiences in theatres even three weeks after release. The Sukumar-directorial, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, released in theatres on December 5. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 has crossed 1450 crore at the worldwide box office. (Also read: Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house vandalised by protesters demanding money for Pushpa 2 stampede victim's family)

Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 box office update

The report adds that the film has minted 1467.80 crore at the end of 17 days at the box office globally. The film has already crossed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR a few days ago, which was set at 1309 crore. It had earlier beat the lifetime haul of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Now Pushpa 2 aims to surpass the lifetime collection of Rajamouli's other blockbuster- Baahubali 2 which is at 1790 crore, and Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which had a lifetime collection of around 2,000 crore. On the contrary, the film's team claimed on December 19 that the film had surpassed the 1502 crore mark.

More details

Even as Pushpa 2 remains strong at the global box office, there are tensions brewing in India for the lead actor ever since a stampede-like situation at the movie's premiere resulted in the death of a woman in Hyderabad. Last week he was arrested and then released on bail. His father, Allu Aravind, and director Sukumar have since visited the victim in the hospital. Arjun donated 25 lakh to the family, while Sukumar gave them 5 lakh.

The actor faced fresh accusations from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who claimed the police informed him of her death when he was in the theatre. On Sunday evening several protesters gathered outside Allu Arjun’s home in Hyderabad and threw stones and tomatoes, breaking flower pots and demanding the actor take care of the victim's family.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2011 hit Pushpa The Rise. Allu Arjun reprises his role of Pushpa Raj in the film alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The third part of the installment has been named Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

