SC to hear plea of Alt News' Mohd Zubair against UP court's refusal to quash FIR

  • Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested on June 17 by the Delhi Police in the 2018 tweet case. The journalist is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair being taken to the Patiala House Courts.(PTI)
File photo of AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair being taken to the Patiala House Courts.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 09:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna will on Tuesday hear a plea of journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. The petition challenges the Allahabad high court's refusal to quash a first information report (FIR) registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh police.

A Delhi court is likely to hear the fact-checker's plea seeking bail in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Zubair was arrested on June 17 by the Delhi Police in the 2018 tweet case. He was produced in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a different complaint against him for allegedly calling controversial Hindu seers “hate mongers”.

Zubair was booked for promoting enmity between two groups and for misusing social media platforms.

The journalist is currently lodged in Sitapur jail. The Supreme Court had granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Sitapur district, but he continued to remain behind the bars as per the order of a Delhi court in another case.

In another development, a court in Lakhimpur Kheri sent Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity in 2021 on the complaint of a private news channel’s reporter.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mohammed zubair supreme court
Monday, July 11, 2022
