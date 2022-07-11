SC to hear plea of Alt News' Mohd Zubair against UP court's refusal to quash FIR

A Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna will on Tuesday hear a plea of journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. The petition challenges the Allahabad high court's refusal to quash a first information report (FIR) registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh police.

A Delhi court is likely to hear the fact-checker's plea seeking bail in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Zubair was arrested on June 17 by the Delhi Police in the 2018 tweet case. He was produced in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a different complaint against him for allegedly calling controversial Hindu seers “hate mongers”.

Zubair was booked for promoting enmity between two groups and for misusing social media platforms.

The journalist is currently lodged in Sitapur jail. The Supreme Court had granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Sitapur district, but he continued to remain behind the bars as per the order of a Delhi court in another case.

In another development, a court in Lakhimpur Kheri sent Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity in 2021 on the complaint of a private news channel’s reporter.

