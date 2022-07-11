Mohd Zubair of Alt News moves Delhi court for bail in 2018 tweet case

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Monday moved Delhi's Patiala House Court for bail in a case registered against him by the Delhi Police Special Cell over a 2018 tweet in which he was accused of hurting religious sentiments.

The matter will be heard tomorrow.



This comes hours after a court in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh sent Zubair to 14day judicial custody. A case was registered against him in November last year on charges of promoting enmity. The court will hear his bail plea on July 13.



Zubair is currently in judicial custody in Delhi, this after he was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27. After he had got an interim bail from the Supreme Court on Friday, the 33-year-old journalist was served a warrant by the Lakhimpur Kheri court and asked to appear before the court.

He had moved the apex court against a June 10 order by the Allahabad high court refusing to quash the criminal case filed against him on June 1 in Sitapur over his ‘hate monger’ tweet. Zubair said he faced a death threat citing a string of tweets, which tagged police authorities and sought his custodial killing.

The Delhi Police has alleged criminal conspiracy in the case, alleging that Zubair received foreign donations.

