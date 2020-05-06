Amid Covid-19 crisis, Assam Police performs dual role of caregiver and lockdown enforcer

india

Since the first lockdown was imposed to arrest the spread of Covid-19 on March 25, the country has witnessed instances of police high-handedness on violators. The men in uniform have often been targeted by the public for trying to enforce safety measures.

The case hasn’t been different in Assam too. But besides going overboard in some cases to enforce the lockdown, the police in the North-eastern state have also taken up the role of caregivers to those in need during the ongoing crisis.

Till Tuesday, the police in Assam had reached out to nearly 2 lakh families, around 6 lakh people, and 15,000 animals by distributing food materials and medicines amid the lockdown.

The police, with help from NGOs and civil society groups, have distributed around 15 lakh kilograms of food materials, which include rice, pulses, edible oil, vegetables and fruits. The men in khaki are also serving cooked food to thousands daily in the state’s 33 districts.

“Apart from this, the police has ensured home delivery of medicines to more than 8,000 people who requested for it,” said a senior police official requesting anonymity.

Sixteen helpline numbers have been started by the police to address the problems of those within the state and persons from the state stranded outside due to the lockdown.

“In the view of the psychological stress faced by people due to Covid-19 pandemic, the police in association with the department of psychiatry of Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) launched mental health helpline numbers on April 7,” the official said.

Till date, nearly 2,000 persons have been counselled through the helpline numbers.

As enforcers of the lockdown, the police have lodged 1861 cases, arrested 3913 persons, detained over 24,000 vehicles and realized Rs 1.89 crores as fines for violations till date.

Nearly 100 cases have been registered for spreading fake news on Covid-19 and 50 persons have been arrested, informed police officials.