Amid reports of 254 Indians testing positive in Iran: Officials say more flights for Iran, Italy likely

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:58 IST

New Delhi/Srinagar: More evacuation flights will be operated to Iran and Italy, the two countries worst affected by Covid-19, people familiar with developments said on Tuesday against the backdrop of reports that some 250 Indians had tested positive for Coronavirus in Iranian cities of Qom and Tehran.

The flights, to be operated from Wednesday, will focus on bringing back students and pilgrims in Iran, who have tested negative, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. Those who tested positive will be treated in hospitals in Qom or Tehran, the people added.

India will also operate at least one or two flights in the coming days to bring back students who have tested negative in Italy, the people said. There are no plans currently to operate evacuation flights to other Covid-19-affected regions, they said.

According to a list shared by pilgrims stranded in Qom with others in Kashmir, 254 pilgrims and students have purportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The list includes details such as names, passport numbers and PNR numbers for flights.

Faced with questions about the list at a news briefing, additional secretary Dammu Ravi, the external affairs ministry’s pointperson for all Covid-19-related issues, said: “I cannot confirm whether it [the list] is authentic or not or the veracity of facts that are there. But we have to expect, given the situation in Iran where the virus is widespread, that there can be some cases.”

Ravi insisted Indians in Iran are being “very well looked after” by the embassy in coordination with the Iranian government. “All Indian pilgrims in Iran are safe and they are in the good care of the mission, the ambassador is showing personal interest and the mission is taking care of all their needs,” he said.

The Indians who reportedly tested positive are from a group of around 840 pilgrims from Kargil and Leh districts. According to the list, some 170 of them are in 15 hotels in Qom and the rest in Tehran. Their samples were collected by a team of Indian doctors currently in Iran and the results were delivered on March 15, their relatives said.

Sajjad Kargili, a social worker from Ladakh, told HT he had been informed 254 people from Ladakh had tested positive. “The pilgrims are staying in hotels of Qom and in the absence of any facilities. They are going for self-isolation as they wait to be evacuated. Unfortunately, the Indian embassy in Tehran is not doing anything for them and they have been left at the mercy of the almighty,” he said.

Most of the stranded pilgrims were booked on flights between February 28 and March 10. “After the Indian government cancelled flights from Iran, they had nowhere to go. Their visas have expired and they have no money left,” he added.

A delegation from Ladakh comprising religious scholars, leaders and civil society activists is camping in Delhi to press for their evacuation. The delegation met external affairs minister S Jaishankar and it was decided pilgrims who tested negative will be evacuated in batches, members of the delegation said.

“It’s unfortunate that after some people tested positive, the Indian embassy did nothing to segregate them. From today [Tuesday], they have started segregating them,” said Feroz Khan, chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

People familiar with the thinking in New Delhi and Tehran acknowledged that authorities in both countries were operating in challenging circumstances as the Iranian healthcare facilities had been stretched by the outbreak. According to WHO, Iran has reported nearly 15,000 infections and 853 deaths, making it the third worst-affected country after China and Italy.

“An evacuation flight by Mahan Air will bring back some of the Indians on Wednesday. We are trying to arrange requisite clearances for more flights,” said a person who declined to be named.

A second person said flights could also be operated by Air India if needed, and all tickets booked with Mahan Air would be honoured, including for flights cancelled when India suspended air travel from Iran on February 27.

Till Monday, India had evacuated 389 of its nationals from Iran. According to figures provided by the government last week, there were more than 6,000 Indians in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims, 300 students, about 1,000 fishermen and others on long-term visas.