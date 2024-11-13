Amid reports of Maoists in Chikkamagaluru district, forces launch combing operations

The anti-naxal force (ANF) has launched an extensive combing operation in the Sringeri and Koppa taluks of Chikkamagaluru district on the basis of intelligence reports suggesting renewed Maoist activity in the area, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that two have been detained for questioning. Police have concentrated the combing efforts to Yedagunda, Mundagaaru, and Bukadibail villages in Koppa taluk, as well as Shirlu, Hadi, Matolli, Udutala, Dyavanta, and Kadakal villages in Sringeri taluk. (File photo)

An official said that the combing operation was led by ANF superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Dayam and Western Range inspector general of police (IGP) Amit Singh and district superintendent of police Vikram Amathe were overseeing the operation from Sringeri.

Speaking to reporters, IGP Amit Singh said: “The combing operation was launched on Sunday on the basis of credible intelligence about Naxal movement in these forests. We recovered a country-made gun during the operation, and further details are expected as teams continue their work in the field.”

“To further strengthen security, ANF has established checkpoints at critical junctions, such as the Hornadu–Menusinahadi Road at Vighneshwara Katte, Jayapura–Sringeri Road at Gadikallu, and the Kerekattu road leading to Dakshina Kannada district, to closely monitor all movement,” Singh said.

Since Sunday night, ANF teams have conducted thorough searches in numerous homes throughout the region. “Subbe Gowda, a villager in Kadegundi, had informed an ANF officer that he was forced to keep three country-made SBBL guns by the Naxals. We have seized the weapons and booked a case under Arms act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967,” Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amathe told HT.

He further said that the case has been registered under Jayapura police station concerning suspicious movements of suspected Naxals - Mundaguru Latha, Jayanna, and others - near the forest region of Kadegundi village.

“The ANF Special Team is conducting an intensive combing operation in the vicinity of Subbegowda’s house to apprehend the absconding Naxals, including Mundaguru Latha and Jayanna. Two people have been detained for questioning’’ he added.

Officials familiar with the matter said that it is suspected that Maoist leader Mungaru Lata and her team might have recently visited this residence.

The resurgence of Maoist activity in Chikkamagaluru’s Malnad region has raised concerns among locals, marking a notable shift in the area’s security situation after years of relative calm. Moist operations in the region had subsided significantly following the encounter with Saket Rajan in 2005 and the last major incident in April 2007 in Vadayarmath village, where three Maoists were killed.