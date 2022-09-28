Amit Malviya's dig at Congress after PFI ban; Vivek Agnihotri says, ‘Defeat of urban naxals'

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya took a dig at the Congress as the Centre took the major step of banning the Popular Front of India and said the Congress has "actively defended" and "collaborated" with the PFI in the past. Film director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted expressing happiness that he could see the "defeat of Urban Naxals" in his lifetime. On Tuesday night, the Union home ministry issued the notification banning PFI and eight other organisations under UAPA citing internal security threats because of these organisations. The move was much anticipated and comes after two rounds of massive raids on PFI leaders. Also Read: Amit Shah bites the bullet, bans PFI and its affiliates for 5 years

“One of the trustees of Rehab India Foundation, now banned by GoI, is Prof Muhammed Sulaiman. He is also the MP of the Indian National League. INL is a coalition partner of the LDF. Ahammad Devarkovil, incharge of Ports, Museums and Archeology, is the GS of INL. See the terror link?” Malviya tweeted.

PFI banned.



Will Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, who have in the past walked the path of ignominy, and unsuccessfully defended radical organisation like the SIMI, speak for the now banned terror group?



Congress has actively defended and collaborated with PFI in the past. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 28, 2022

Accusing the Congress of siding with the PFI in the past, Amit Malviya on Wednesday said, "Will Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, who have in the past walked the path of ignominy, and unsuccessfully defended radical organisation like the SIMI, speak for the now-banned terror group?"

Brilliant work by @narendramodi government. Finally, someone had the guts to ban PFI - the HQ of #UrbanNaxals - India’s biggest enemies.



I am glad that I am seeing the defeat of #UrbanNaxals in my lifetime. https://t.co/ZQOcJL4xDJ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 28, 2022

Controversial filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri congratulated the Narendra Modi government on the move and tweeted, "Finally, someone had the guts to ban PFI-the HQ of Urban Naxals - India's biggest enemies". "I am glad that I am seeing the defeat of Urban Naxals in my lifetime," the director who has a movie by the same name said.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh welcomes the step and said PFI has been behind the terrorist incidents in many states, disintegrating the nation and spreading violence. "Congratulations to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for taking this decisive action against the PFI that was nurtured by Congress," BJP's national general secretary CT Ravi said.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra welcomes the Centre's decision to ban PFI and said, "The central government has taken appropriate action against communal PFI and its other affiliates who were aiding and abetting terrorist acts in the country."

What is PFI?

Popular Front of India is now a banned Islamic organisation in India. It was launched in Kerala in 2006 after three Muslim organisations floated after the Babri demolition in 1992 merged. The three organisations were the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of Tamil Nadu.

The growth of PFI was phenomenal with units in 22 states. Its headquarters was initially in Kozhikode but later shifted to Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON