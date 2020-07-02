Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation in NCR, stresses on use of Rapid Antigen Test Kits

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:25 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed on the extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas App to help map Covid-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR) during a meeting to review the management of the pandemic in NCR and discuss a unified strategy to tackle it.

The high-level meeting chaired by Shah was attended by the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi -- Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar and Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, besides others.

Shah favoured the use of Rapid Antigen Test kits to help reduce Covid-19 transmission rate, the MHA said.

“Adoption of more testing using Rapid Antigen Test Kits to help reduce infection transmission rate. These kits can be provided by GoI to UP and Haryana,” the MHA spokesperson said in a tweet.

Shah also underlined early hospitalisation to reduce mortality rate.

“Focus on early hospitalization to reduce mortality rates. Extensive use of Aarogya Setu & Itihaas App to help mapping of COVID in NCR,” the spokesperson said in another tweet.

In the NCR which contains parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally is the highest at almost 90,000. Haryana’s overall tally is almost 15,000 while Uttar Pradesh has over 24,000 cases of the infection.

At the review meeting, Shah also underlined that UP and Haryana can bank on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the battle against Covid-19.

“UP & Haryana can avail AIIMS-Telemedicine consultation through which patients will get advice from experts. Small hospitals in both states can take guidance from AIIMS thru Tele-videography,” the spokesperson said in another tweet.