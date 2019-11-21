Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:11 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stepped up his attack on the Congress, accusing the party of stalling a decision in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court that had finally ruled in favour of building the Ram temple.

“Everyone in the country wants that Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya. But this Congress party did not allow the case to proceed,” he told an election meeting in Jharkhand that votes in five phases beginning November 30.

This is the first time that Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president, has spoken on the verdict at a political event.

Shah went on to laud the Supreme Court for the verdict.

“The Supreme Court has decided by a majority verdict that a temple will be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, a grand temple that reaches the sky will be built,” he told the rally at Latehar, adding that the court verdict had cleared the path for building the temple.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had this month decided to allow the construction of the temple in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. In its order, the court also ordered the government to earmark 5 acres land in the temple town to build a mosque because the Babri Masjid had been demolished illegally.

“We also wanted that the court should decide.. That the end to this dispute should be via a constitutional process,” Shah said.

But building the temple that has been on the BJP’s political agenda for years wasn’t the only point over which he attacked the Congress. Shah alleged the Congress had also kept the Kashmir problem hanging fire for 70 years in its “greed” to protect its vote bank.

Emphasising the importance his party attached to the issue, Shah said the Modi government scrapped Articles 370 and 35A during the very first Parliament session it faced after winning an absolute majority for a second time.

The prime minister, he said, was resolving one problem after another that had been allowed to fester by previous governments for years.

Shah’s public rallies in Jharkhand are seen as the formal launch of the party’s high-pitch election campaign for a second term to chief minister Raghubar Das.

Shah was generous in his praise for his party’s Das, the first non-tribal chief minister of the state. Das is also the first chief minister of the state carved out of Bihar in 2000 to have completed his five-year-term.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state against the incumbent BJP.

In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), which had won 5 seats under the leadership of Raghubar Das.